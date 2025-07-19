Steve Harmison makes massive claim around Virat Kohli after India's recent loss at Lord's Former England cricketer Steve Harmison recently came forward and talked about how India could have won the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England had Virat Kohli still been playing Test cricket.

New Delhi:

The Indian team succumbed to a heartbreaking loss in the third Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. The two sides locked horns at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from July 10 for the third Test, and after the game went down to the wire, it was England who emerged victorious.

It is worth noting that India had a target of 193 runs in the second innings, and the side failed to chase down the target, bundling out for 170, as England won the game by 22 runs.

Speaking of the game, former England cricketer Steve Harmison recently came forward and opined that India would have won the game if Virat Kohli was in the team and playing Test cricket.

"India has scored more hundreds, more top-order runs, and more new ball wickets, but England has got a knack of finding a way to win. Finding a way of creating an event throughout a session to change the course of the game,” Harmison told ESPNcricinfo.

"For me, India has to start believing. This is where the likes of Virat Kohli were unbelievable. In a fourth innings chase, he goes and wins the game comfortably. He would have won that game comfortably at Lord's,” he added.

India to take on England in Manchester next

Speaking of the ongoing series between England and India, with three Tests done, England and India will next lock horns for the fourth Test of the series at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23.

England currently holds the lead in the series, winning the clashes at Leeds and Lord’s with India having won the Edgbaston clash. In a must win encounter next in Manchester, India will be hoping to put in their best performance in hopes of levelling the series and taking it to the final Tests.