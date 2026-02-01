'Really difficult': Sunil Gavaskar makes massive statement on star batter ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and talked about how difficult it would be to include Sanju Samson in the T20 World Cup 2026's playing XI after Ishan Kishan's recent performance and Samson's dip in form.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The marquee tournament is slated to kick off on February 7. With the tournament approaching rapidly, many eyes have been set upon Team India.

Being the defending champions, many hopes have been pinned upon the Men in Blue. With the squad announced, many questions have been raised over the inclusion of Sanju Samson. The star batter has seen a dip in his form, and with Ishan Kishan picking up his form, many have opined that Kishan should open the innings for India instead of Samson in the World Cup.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and talked about how he does not see Samson in the playing XI for the first game.

"I think the selection committee was quite forthright, giving Sanju Samson all the opportunities. But now, with Ishan Kishan's innings here and Tilak Varma likely to return, the batting order looks definite. Unless Tilak Varma is not fit, I don't see him (Samson) being part of the XI on February 7,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Gavaskar opened up on the prospect of dropping Kishan

Additionally, Gavaskar opined that with Kishan performing brilliantly, it would be really tough to drop him from the World Cup playing XI.

"It is really difficult to drop him (Kishan). And dropping him for whom? Tilak Varma is a proven performer at this level. Sanju Samson is also a proven performer, but he is not in form. It has got nothing to do with his ability. In a tournament like the World Cup, you can't take chances. This is the reason I think that after giving him five matches - I think his highest score is 24 - and he has got out in odd manners, he is definitely short on confidence,” he added.

Also Read: