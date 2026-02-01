Aiden Markram surpasses Faf du Plessis, clinches major record despite third T20I loss against the West Indies Star South Africa skipper Aiden Markram surpassed Faf du Plessis and became the Proteas star with the most matches played as T20I captain of the side. He achieved the record in the third T20I against the West Indies.

The third and final T20I of the series between South Africa and the West Indies saw the Windies register a win. The game saw West Indies coming in to bat first; the side posted a total of 114 runs in 10 overs, as rain played spoilsport. Through the DLS method, South Africa had a target of 125 runs, and the Proteas only managed to score 118, as the Windies won the game by six runs through the DLS method.

However, despite the loss, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram managed to etch his name in history. Leading the Proteas, it is worth noting that this was Markram’s 38th game as South Africa’s T20I captain. Doing so, he has surpassed former cricketer Faf du Plessis, who had led South Africa across 37 matches in the shortest format.

The third T20I against the West Indies saw Markram surpass Faf du Plessis, and the star batter now sits in first place in the elite list. It is interesting to note that in the 38 matches, Markram has led his side to 17 wins and 21 losses.

Markram opened up on the trickiness of a shortened game

After the game went the way of the Windies, Markram took centre stage and talked about how, when a game is shortened due to rain, it gets tricky to navigate. He opined that his team was backing itself to go all the way but unfortunately fell short in the end.

“It becomes tricky. Five overs of powerplay and then basically five overs of death. They played some good shots and got a good score. We backed ourselves but fell short. [On the game] Everyone has done a role tonight. That was a good exercise. Definitely some good stuff to take home tonight. [On the series] Was a good game. Was a good series. Lot of good signs from us. The players are in good form. It is a nice thing to have going to the WC. Exciting times ahead and happy with where the team is at. We had got all bases covered,” Markram said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

