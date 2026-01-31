India create T20I world record against New Zealand after blistering batting in series India etched their name into the history books after a jaw-dropping batting performance in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The Men in Blue have created a major T20 world record.

New Delhi:

India have shattered a major world record during their fifth and final T20I of the series against New Zealand after a jaw-dropping batting display. Well led by Ishan Kishan, the Men in Blue piled up 271/5, which is now their third-highest total in the format.

Kishan turned on a butcher mode as, despite Abhishek Sharma falling after providing a strong start, the left-handed wicketkeeper batter mauled the New Zealand bowlers. Kishan slammed the fifth-fastest T20I century for India with his spectacular ton coming off just 42 balls before his marvellous outing came to an end off the next delivery.

Kishan slammed 103 from 43 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav was among the runs once again as he made 63 from 30 balls. Hardik Pandya provided some finishing touches with his 42-run knock from 17 balls as the hosts ended on 271/5.

They hit a total of 23 sixes in their innings, with Kishan tonking 16 of them. This capped off a brilliant six-hitting series for the Men in Blue that they won 4-1 after winning the fifth match by 46 runs.

With their 23 sixes in the final match, the Men in Blue have shattered a major world record in T20I cricket. India hit 69 sixes in the five-match series against the Kiwis, with 46 of them coming in the previous four matches. This is now the world record for the most maximums hit by any team in a bilateral T20I series.

The previous record jointly belonged to England and Australia. England had hit 64 maximums against West Indies in a five-match series in 2023, while the Aussies tonked as many maximums against the same team in a five-match series in 2025.

Most sixes by a team in a bilateral series:

69 Ind vs NZ 2026 (5 T20Is)

64 Eng vs WI 2023 (5)

64 Aus vs WI 2025 (5)

62 Cambodia vs Indonesia 2025 (8)

India's 271/5 is now their third-highest T20I total, only behind the 297/6 that they had made against Bangladesh and the 283/1 they had scored against South Africa. The Indian bowlers played their part well despite a good batting show from Finn Allen, who made 80 from 38 balls as the hosts won the clash by 46 runs.