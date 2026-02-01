What is career Grand Slam in tennis as Carlos Alcaraz bids to create history at Australian Open? Check here

Spain superstar Carlos Alcaraz faces Serb icon Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open 2026 with eyes set on the Rod Laver Arena for the final battle of the Grand Slam on Sunday, February 1.
Alcaraz, the six-time Major winner, is looking to deny legend Djokovic of his record 25th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park. Djokovic is already the most decorated tennis player in the Open Era, but he is currently tied with legend Margaret Court, who has won 24 titles in women's singles before and after the Open Era began in 1968.
However, Alcaraz will be his biggest obstacle after the Serb stunned two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinal. The 23-year-old Spaniard also has history in his sights as he looks to beat Djokovic in the showdown clash.
If Alcaraz manages to beat Djokovic, he will bag his maiden Australian Open crown, which will help him complete his career Grand Slam. But what is a career Grand Slam? Check here.
A career Grand Slam is when a player wins all four Majors in his career. The four Majors are the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Alcaraz has currently won the Roland Garros, the SW19 and the Flushing Meadows twice each but had never made it to the semifinals at the Melbourne Park before this.
If Alcaraz win the Australian Open, he will become the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam. Currently, there are eight players to complete the career Grand Slam. Let's check the list of players who have done it in the past.
Men (Career Grand Slam – completion tournament)
Novak Djokovic — completed at the 2016 French Open
Rafael Nadal — completed at the 2010 US Open
Roger Federer — completed at the 2009 French Open
Andre Agassi — completed at the 1999 French Open
Roy Emerson — completed at the 1964 Wimbledon Championships
Rod Laver — completed at the 1962 U.S. National Championships
Don Budge — completed at the 1938 French Championships
Fred Perry — completed at the 1935 French Championships
Women (Career Grand Slam – completion tournament)
Maria Sharapova — completed at the 2012 French Open
Serena Williams — completed at the 2003 Australian Open
Steffi Graf — completed at the 1988 US Open
Martina Navratilova — completed at the 1983 US Open
Chris Evert — completed at the 1982 Australian Open
Billie Jean King — completed at the 1972 French Open
Margaret Court — completed at the 1963 Wimbledon Championships
Shirley Fry — completed at the 1957 Australian Open
Doris Hart — completed at the 1954 US Open
Maureen Connolly — completed at the 1953 French Championships