What is career Grand Slam in tennis as Carlos Alcaraz bids to create history at Australian Open? Check here Carlos Alcaraz has history in his sights as he faces Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open 2026. Alcaraz has won six Grand Slams but has never tasted success at the Australian Open.

New Delhi:

Spain superstar Carlos Alcaraz faces Serb icon Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open 2026 with eyes set on the Rod Laver Arena for the final battle of the Grand Slam on Sunday, February 1.

Alcaraz, the six-time Major winner, is looking to deny legend Djokovic of his record 25th Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park. Djokovic is already the most decorated tennis player in the Open Era, but he is currently tied with legend Margaret Court, who has won 24 titles in women's singles before and after the Open Era began in 1968.

However, Alcaraz will be his biggest obstacle after the Serb stunned two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinal. The 23-year-old Spaniard also has history in his sights as he looks to beat Djokovic in the showdown clash.

If Alcaraz manages to beat Djokovic, he will bag his maiden Australian Open crown, which will help him complete his career Grand Slam. But what is a career Grand Slam? Check here.

A career Grand Slam is when a player wins all four Majors in his career. The four Majors are the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Alcaraz has currently won the Roland Garros, the SW19 and the Flushing Meadows twice each but had never made it to the semifinals at the Melbourne Park before this.

If Alcaraz win the Australian Open, he will become the youngest player to complete a career Grand Slam. Currently, there are eight players to complete the career Grand Slam. Let's check the list of players who have done it in the past.

Men (Career Grand Slam – completion tournament)

Novak Djokovic — completed at the 2016 French Open

Rafael Nadal — completed at the 2010 US Open

Roger Federer — completed at the 2009 French Open

Andre Agassi — completed at the 1999 French Open

Roy Emerson — completed at the 1964 Wimbledon Championships

Rod Laver — completed at the 1962 U.S. National Championships

Don Budge — completed at the 1938 French Championships

Fred Perry — completed at the 1935 French Championships

Women (Career Grand Slam – completion tournament)

Maria Sharapova — completed at the 2012 French Open

Serena Williams — completed at the 2003 Australian Open

Steffi Graf — completed at the 1988 US Open

Martina Navratilova — completed at the 1983 US Open

Chris Evert — completed at the 1982 Australian Open

Billie Jean King — completed at the 1972 French Open

Margaret Court — completed at the 1963 Wimbledon Championships

Shirley Fry — completed at the 1957 Australian Open

Doris Hart — completed at the 1954 US Open

Maureen Connolly — completed at the 1953 French Championships