Arshdeep Singh achieves unwanted record despite stellar five-wicket haul against New Zealand in fifth T20I Star India pacer Arshdeep Singh, despite taking a five-wicket haul in the fifth and final T20I of the series against New Zealand, achieved an unwanted record to his name as he conceded 51 runs in his spell.

New Delhi:

The Indian team put forth an incredible performance in the fifth and final T20I of the series against New Zealand. The two sides locked horns at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, for the clash on January 31, and the game saw team India register a comfortable win.

The clash saw India bat first and post a massive total of 271 runs in the first innings of the game. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were the star performers for the Men in Blue in the first innings, scoring 103 and 63 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, New Zealand was limited to a score of 225 runs in the second innings of the game. Ace pacer Arshdeep Singh was the highest wicket-taker for India with five wickets to his name. Despite the exceptional five-wicket haul, Arshdeep Singh achieved an unwanted record.

In his spell, the star pacer conceded a total of 51 runs to his name, which saw him register the most expensive five-wicket haul in T20I cricket history.

Arshdeep Singh gave his take on his performance after the game

Furthermore, after the game, Arshdeep Singh took centre stage and talked about his performance. He admitted that he has been conceding a lot of late and revealed that he is working on fixing it as well.

“Great learning for me to stay in the game. That was the message from the coaching staff. It's just for the camera I look calm. Lately, I've been going for runs consistently, I'm trying to stay in the game with Morne's help. I enjoyed some of the shots Finn played, but I could've planned better. They were always going to come hard,” Arshdeep Singh said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The talk was about body language, to give it our all, and give it our best shot to restrict them under 180. Happy with individual performances, but the perfect team game hasn't come. Hope that comes in the World Cup,” he added.

Also Read: