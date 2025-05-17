RCB vs KKR Bengaluru Weather Report: Will rain affect clash between Bengaluru and Kolkata? With Royal Challengers Bengaluru all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in game 58 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the weather report for the upcoming game between both sides.

Bengaluru:

The stage is set for game 58 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17 as the IPL 2025 is all set to resume after its suspension.

With the fans waiting in anticipation for the competition to restart, there have been many doubts over whether rain could go on to play spoilsport in the clash. It is worth noting that persistent rain has continued in Bengaluru, and according to AccuWeather, rain is expected to continue on May 17 as well.

The temperatures will be varying from 21 to 30 degrees Celsius with the forecast predicting strong thunderstorms. With the IPL resuming after its suspension, the fans will be hoping for an uninterrupted match. However, according to the forecast, the game could well be interrupted.

It is worth noting that Royal Challengers Bengaluru are well in the race for the playoffs. The side currently occupies second place in the standings. With 11 matches played, the side has won eight matches and has lost the remaining three games.

They are one of the top contenders for the title in 2025, and they will be hoping that the suspension has not hampered their plans and form as they gear up to take on the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders.

As for KKR, the defending champions have had a roller coaster season in the IPL 2025 so far. They currently occupy sixth place in the standings. With 12 matches played, the side has won five games, lost six, and one has produced no result. Still in the race for the playoffs, they will hope to keep their dreams alive as they gear up to take on the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have their sights set on the knockouts.