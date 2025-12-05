RCB, MI or CSK are not top trending teams in 2025, Know which IPL teams dominated Google searches this year Google has begun releasing a list of the year's top trending searches as 2025 nears its conclusion. Interestingly, RCB, despite winning the IPL for the first time this year, is not among the top-searched teams, and neither is MI or CSK.

With 2025 nearing its conclusion, Google released a list of the year's top searches in different categories. Accordingly, the list of the top trending sports teams globally, as per searches, was also released. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are not among the top searches globally despite having the likes of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in their team.

Moreover, RCB even won the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time in 18 years and even then, they aren't among the top searches globally when it comes to sports teams. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have trumped all other IPL teams this year to become the top trending sports teams globally in the cash-rich league.

Notably, these are the only two teams left to win an IPL trophy despite existing since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. RCB was earlier one of the teams but they created history by lifting the trophy, with a win over Punjab Kings in the final.

Moreover, the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Giants are in sixth and seventh place on this list, just below DC and PBKS.

PSG FC becomes the most searched sports team in 2025

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain FC has ended up on top of the list of trending sports teams globally in 2025. This is most probably due to Ousmane Dembele of PSG winning the Ballon d'Or award this year and even the team's performance right through the season. In the second place on the trending sports teams are SL Benfica FC, a team that features in Liga Portugal while Toronto Blue Jays, a baseball team in MLB grabbed the third position in this aspect.

Top trending sports teams globally in 2025

1. Paris Saint-Germain FC

2. S.L. Benfica

3. Toronto Blue Jays

4. Punjab Kings

5. Delhi Capitals

6. Gujarat Titans

7. Lucknow Super Giants

8. Oklohama City Thunder

9. Indiana Pacers

10. Seattle Mariners

