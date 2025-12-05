Will Riyan Parag lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026? Assam cricketer breaks silence Riyan Parag is waiting for Rajasthan Royals to decide their IPL 2026 captain after Sanju Samson's exit, saying the call will be made after the auction. He has made himself available for the role, while Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel also remain in contention.

Jaipur:

Riyan Parag’s future role at Rajasthan Royals remains unresolved as the franchise navigates a significant leadership transition ahead of IPL 2026. With long-time captain Sanju Samson traded to Chennai Super Kings prior to the retention deadline, speculation around the vacancy has intensified, yet Parag has chosen not to engage publicly with the noise surrounding him.

His background with Assam, where he has been steering the side in domestic white-ball tournaments, gives him a substantial foundation in leadership. He also stepped in for Rajasthan during IPL 2025 when Samson was sidelined, managing eight matches while operating within a squad that featured established names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer and Wanindu Hasaranga, among others. Those brief stints offered him an early sense of the pressures that accompany the role.

“I captained in seven to eight matches in the IPL last season. In the dressing room, when we would analyse decisions, I have done things right 80 to 85 per cent,” he told Sportstar.

Team owner Manoj Badale’s stance has also influenced Parag’s approach. The Royals intend to determine their next captain only after the December 16 auction in Abu Dhabi, leaving internal candidates in a holding pattern. Parag has adopted a practical stance in response to that timeline.

“Manoj [Badale] sir has said the decision [on captaincy] will be taken after the auction. If I think about that now, I will ruin my mental space. If the team management feels I am the right fit for captaincy, I am ready to put my hand up. If they feel that, as a player, I can contribute more, I am ready for that also,” he said.

Away from on-field tactics, Parag is conscious of the off-field weight that accompanies leadership at a high-profile IPL franchise.

“Everyone has the misconception that captaincy is easy. Yes, there is an element of fame in captaincy, but it reduces the element of cricket to 20 per cent. You have to attend all the meetings, attend sponsor shoots, and answer the media. I need to develop these things as a person,” Parag added.

Will Ravindra Jadeja lead RR in IPL 2026?

Ravindra Jadeja, newly added to the squad, is among the alternative options under consideration. Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel are also part of the leadership conversation, though Rajasthan’s auction stance, avoiding an expensive local signing, suggests their next captain will come from within the existing group.