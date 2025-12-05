Ben Stokes enters England's exclusive Test list, despite team's mediocre outing on Day 2 vs Australia Senior all-rounder Ben Stokes surpassed Alec Bedser to become England's 10th leading wicket-taker in Test cricket history. He claimed two on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia at Gabba, to enter the exclusive club, which also features James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ian Botham.

Brisbane:

Captain Ben Stokes surpassed legendary Alec Bedser to become the 10th leading wicket-taker for England in Test cricket history. The all-rounder has been a dominant force for the national team in the longest format of the game, and now, with two wickets on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia at the Gabba, he has entered an exclusive list of players. The dismissal of Josh Inglis was his 237th wicket in Test cricket, which allowed the cricketer to surpass Bedser.

Most Test wickets for England

Player Wickets James Anderson 704 Stuart Broad 604 Ian Botham 383 Bob Willis 325 Fred Trueman 307 Derek Underwood 297 Graeme Swann 255 Brian Statham 252 Matthew Hoggard 248 Ben Stokes 237

Meanwhile, even though Stokes clinched two wickets and Brydon Carse three, England would be heavily disappointed with their performance on Day 2 of the Gabba Test. The visitors were smacked all over the park as they lacked discipline and character in the middle. Pink balls usually help the bowlers, especially during dusk and under lights, but England failed to take any sort of advantage and their half volleys only allowed the Australian batters to settle quickly.

Carse's dismal day

Notably, Carse, even though he picked up three crucial wickets, conceded 113 runs in 17 overs, which is not acceptable in Test cricket. On the other hand, the Australian batters had a perfect day and they would be happy with the batting performance they have produced on Day 2. The Steve Smith-led side secured a lead of 44 runs and will be hoping to add a few more to put more pressure on the England side, which also lost the first Test in Perth.

England desperately needs to script a comeback with the ball in the first session of Day 3 and then show some maturity with the bat. Otherwise, the 2-0 lead is inevitable.