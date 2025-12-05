Australia 'bazballs' on Day 2 against clueless England, Brydon Carse concedes 113 runs in 17 overs Australia played an aggresive brand of cricket, which England popularly termed Bazball, on Day 2 of the second Test at the Gabba. The hosts secured a 44-run lead to end the day, as Jake Weatherald, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne scored a half-century each. Brydon Carse lives a nightmare.

Brisbane:

Australian batters produced a phenomenal batting performance on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Joe Root and Jofra Archer ended Day 1 on high, but Marnus Labuschagne’s top effort on the field ended their partnership in the early hours of Day 2 as England were bundled for 334 runs in the first innings.

With the bowl, England were expected to show some kind of dominance, as the pink ball is usually known for troubling the batters. However, their lacklustre approach didn’t trouble the hosts at all. Travis Head, who opened the innings in the absence of Usman Khawaja, seemed in good touch before Brydon Carse ended his stay for 33 runs.

Along with his opening partner, Jake Weatherald stitched a partnership of 77 runs at the top of the order and that set the momentum for the Steve Smith-led side. After Head walked back to the pavilion, Weatherland had a decent outing, as the 31-year-old made 72 runs. Batting at number three, Marnus Labuschagne too had a decent outing, scoring 65 runs. Captain Smith got going as well, adding 61 runs, before Will Jacks’ outrageous catch ended his stay in the middle.

Cameron Green made 45, while Alex Carey scored unbeaten on 46 runs to end Day 2. Australia posted 378/6 runs on the board, securing a lead of 44 runs. They would aim to add a few more on Day 3 of the second Test and extend their lead against England, who seemed clueless with the ball at Gabba.

Australia’s Bazball leaves England rattled

England, who are usually known for playing ‘Bazball’, were given a first-hand experience of their own medicine as Australia were ruthless with the bat. Brydon Carse’s example suits the best, as the England pacer conceded 113 runs in his 17 overs. He maintained an economy rate of 6.60, which is extremely poor, to say the least.

As things stand, Australia are in pole position to pull off a win in Brisbane and extend their series lead by 2-0.