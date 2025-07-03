Ravindra Jadeja creates world record, becomes first player to achieve massive feat in WTC history India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has created a world record in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After coming in to bat at 211/5, the left-hander did well to smash a brilliant half-century and in the process, achieved a massive feat in WTC history.

Birmingham:

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has created a world record, becoming the first player ever to complete a double of 2000 and 100 wickets in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). He needed 79 runs to complete 2000 runs in WTC and did so by batting superbly after coming in to bat at a tricky situation of 211/5. India had lost a couple of quick wickets then, and there were fears of yet another lower-order collapse like it happened in the Headingley Test.

However, Jadeja stood tall and forged a fantastic partnership of more than 200 runs with captain Shubman Gill. He has played 41 matches in WTC history and has scored 2010 runs at an average close to 40 with three centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name. At the same time, he has also picked 132 wickets at an impeccable average of 25.92 with six five-wicket and as many four-wicket hauls.

Just when the southpaw was looking good to score his fifth Test century, Josh Tongue delivered a snorter to dismiss him on 89. However, his 203-run partnership with Gill put India in a solid position as India crossed the 400-run mark, scoring more than 100 runs in a session.

Jadeja loves batting at Birmingham

Interestingly, Ravindra Jadeja is now involved in two double-century partnerships at Edgbaston in Birmingham. He had stitched 222 runs with Rishabh Pant in 2022 when both the batters had notched up their respective centuries. This time around, he added 203 runs with Gill but unfortunately missed out on a well-deserved ton.

With Shubman Gill batting well and crossing the 150-run mark, India will be aiming to reach the 500-run mark in the first innings. However, for that to happen, India's lower-order will have to hang around and support Gill. Washington Sundar is playing this Test to lend the depth to the batting and he will be expected to score a few runs in the post-lunch session.

