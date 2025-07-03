Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth 2025: IPL salary, car collection and all you need to know Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the talk of the town ever since he shone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. At the age of only 14, the youngster set the stage on fire with his batting and has continued to do so for India Under-19 as well. Let us have a look at his net worth in 2025.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to hog the limelight with his batting in England. Playing for India Under-19, he smashed 86 runs off just 31 balls in the third One-Day game, helping India win the clash and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. He smacked nine sixes during his stay in the middle, creating a record in Youth ODIs for India to hit the most maximums in an innings. He was in great form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well, playing for Rajasthan Royals. On that note, let us have a look at Vaibhav Suryavanshi's net worth in 2025:

IPL Salary

Rajasthan Royals turned heads at the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025 when they splurged a massive amount of Rs 1.1 crore to secure the services of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The left-hander earned Rs 1.1 crore in IPL 2025 and, given his performance, is likely to be retained even for the next season.

Salary from BCCI

It is unclear how much the BCCI pays the India Under-19 cricketers. According to the pay structure released for the 2017-18 season, the U19 cricketers get Rs 10500 per day at the domestic level. It is still unclear if the payment structure has changed since then and Suryavanshi must be earning a similar amount, having played tournaments like Cooch Behar trophy.

Car Collection

Vaibhav Suryavanshi won the Tata Curvv for registering the highest strike rate in the season as a batter. He scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 in seven innings and topped the list, beating the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Abhishek Sharma, among others, to take home the car.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth

After taking into account his overall earnings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's net worth in 2025 seems to be around Rs 2 crore.

Disclaimer: Net worth figures are estimates based on publicly available information. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of these numbers.

