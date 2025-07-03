SL vs BAN: 7 ft snake enters ground during 1st ODI, stops play in Colombo | Watch With Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the first ODI of the ongoing series, in a bizarre moment, a snake was spotted on the field, which caused the clash between the two teams to come to a stop. Fortunately, the snake was moved out of the ground without any hassle.

Colombo:

In a bizarre moment during the first ODI of the ongoing series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, a 7-foot snake was captured on the ground during the clash. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh locked horns in the first ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 3.

The snake was spotted in the early stages of Bangladesh’s innings, which caused the game to come to a halt as well. It is interesting to note that this was not the first instance of a snake being spotted in Sri Lanka during a match. The same has often happened during the matches in the Lanka Premier League.

Fortunately, the snake was taken out of the ground without any hassle, and there were no reports of anyone getting injured as well.

Sri Lanka made quick work of Bangladesh

Speaking of the game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the clash saw Sri Lanka coming in to bat first. The hosts got off to a horrid start as openers Pathum Nissanka and Nishan Madushka departed on a duck and six runs, respectively. Furthermore, Kusal Mendis added 45 runs on the board alongside Charith Asalanka, who played a magnificent knock, scoring 106 runs.

Janith Liyanage added 29 runs on the board as Sri Lanka posted a total of 244 runs in the first innings of the game. Taskin Ahmed was the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the first innings with four wickets to his name. Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three wickets, with Tanvir Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto striking once each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, Bangladesh opened their innings with Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan scoring 13 and 62 runs, respectively. Najmul Hossain Shanto added 23 runs on the board as well. Where the visitors looked set for a win, Sri Lanka made a comeback in the game with quick wickets. Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz departed on a duck, with Towhid Hridoy adding just one run on the board. The hosts managed to limit Bangladesh to a score of 167, winning the game by 77 runs.