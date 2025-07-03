SL vs BAN: Bangladesh's second-worst ODI collapse sees Sri Lanka register comfortable victory In the second ODI of the ongoing series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the visitors succumbed to the second worse batting collapse in ODI history after they lost seven wickets and scored only five runs in the space of 26 deliveries in the second innings.

Colombo:

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh continued their ongoing ODI series by taking on each other in the second ODI. Both sides locked horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on July 2. The clash saw Sri Lanka coming into bat first after winning the toss. Where Bangladesh hoped to chase down a target of 245 runs in the second innings, the side was subjected to one of their worst ODI collapses ever as they succumbed to a hefty loss.

Looking to get off to a good start, Sri Lanka failed to do so as openers Pathum Nissanka and Nishan Madushka departed for a duck and six runs, respectively. Kusal Mendis, coming into bat after the fall of the first wicket, the star batter stabilised Sri Lanka’s innings, scoring 45 runs in 43 deliveries.

Furthermore, Charith Asalanka completed a brilliant century, scoring 106 runs in 123 deliveries as well. In the first innings, Sri Lanka scored a total of 244 runs. As for Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three wickets, and Tanvir Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto took one wicket each as well.

Bangladesh succumbed to one of the worst ODI collapses of all time

Aiming to chase down the target, Bangladesh kicked off the run chase well. Openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon scored 62 and 13 runs, respectively. Najmul Hossain Shanto added 23 runs on the board as well. At one point in the game, Bangladesh found themselves on a score of 100 runs with the loss of one wicket after 16.2 overs.

However, Sri Lanka managed to make quite the comeback with the ball and took seven wickets and conceded just five runs in the space of 26 balls. Where Bangladesh looked set to chase down the target, their entire middle order succumbed to the pressure. Jaker Ali did score 51 runs in hopes of stabilising the innings, but Sri Lanka bundled out the visitors on a score of 167, winning the game by 77 runs.