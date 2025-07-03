IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill goes past MS Dhoni in elite list with another century against England India's Test skipper Shubman Gill surpassed former India skipper MS Dhoni after the former hit his 16th international century when taking on England in the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

Birmingham:

The Indian team got off to a flying start to the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Taking on the hosts at Edgbaston in Birmingham, the second Test between the two sides began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The visitors got off to a shaky start as opener KL Rahul departed on a score of two runs. Furthermore, Karun Nair departed on a score of 31 runs as well. With Yashasvi Jaiswal set on the crease, it was the knock of skipper Shubman Gill that garnered all the attention.

India’s newly appointed Test skipper put in an exceptional performance and went on to score 114* runs in 216 deliveries as day 1 of the clash ended. It is worth noting that in his century, Gill moved past former India skipper MS Dhoni in the list of most centuries in international cricket.

MS Dhoni has 15 international centuries to his name, whereas Gill’s ton in Edgbaston was the 16th of his international career.

England hope for quick wickets on day 2

With day 2 of the clash approaching, England find themselves in quite a complex situation. It is worth noting that team India kicked off their innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 87 runs in 107 deliveries. Furthermore, through Gill’s century and Ravindra Jadeja’s stand of 41* runs, India managed to post a total of 310 runs with the loss of five wickets by the end of day 1.

Chris Woakes was the highest wicket-taker for England on day 1 of the clash with two wickets to his name. Brydon Carse, Ben Stokes, and Shoaib Bashir took one wicket each as well. England would be keen on taking the remaining five wickets and limiting India to the lowest possible score ahead of day 2 of the clash.