Shubman Gill net worth 2025: IPL salary, brand endorsements, and all you need to know India's new Test skipper Shubman Gill has been exceptional for his side in the ongoing Test tour of England. Let us have a look at his net worth in 2025 from IPL salary, brand endorsements, and his earnings from other sources.

Widely revered as one of the best batters in world cricket, there is no doubt that Shubman Gill is the future of India’s batting attack. Recently named the side’s Test skipper, the 25-year-old has been in brilliant touch for team India in his first tour as the Test captain.

Before becoming a regular for the Indian team, Gill had already turned many heads at the 2018 edition of the Under-19 World Cup. Since a very young age, the star batter showed signs of greatness and has been looking in top form as of late, performing brilliantly for both India and in the IPL.

IPL and national team earnings

There is no doubt that Shubman Gill plays some of his best cricket in the IPL. The batter made his IPL debut for three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2018 for Rs 1.8 crore. Furthermore, he was roped in by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 for Rs 8 crore and was retained for Rs 16.5 crore in the IPL 2025.

Furthermore, Gill is part of a Grade A contract by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Through the contract, Gill reportedly earns Rs 5 crore annually as well.

Brand endorsements

One of the best in world cricket currently, Gill has been partnering up with the likes of TATA Capital, Gillette, beats by Dr. Dre, CEAT, BharatPe, and My11Circle, being some of his endorsements.

Cars and other assets

It is reported that Shubman Gill owns a lavish house in Ferozpur, Punjab, and is also the owner of a Range Rover SUV and a Mahindra Thar. Through his exceptional performances for team India over the years, the 25-year-old has made quite the name for himself on the biggest stage.

Disclaimer: Net worth figures are estimates based on publicly available information. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of these numbers.

