Shubman Gill smacks back-to-back centuries as captain, becomes fourth Indian to name major record Shubman Gill became the fourth Indian captain to hit back-to-back Test centuries in the first two matches as the skipper. He joined the likes of Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli in the elite list.

Birmingham:

India captain Shubman Gill scored back-to-back centuries against England in the ongoing five-match Test series. Ahead of the marquee tour, there were concerns with Gill’s form, but the 25-year-old defied all the odds and became the fourth Indian captain to hit consecutive tons in two Test matches. He joined the legends such as Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.

Notably, Gill had an average of 14.66 in England, but in 2025, the youngster played to his merit and is breaking records in every game. He also joined the list of most centuries by an Indian captain in England.

Most centuries by an Indian Test captain in England

2 - Mohammad Azharuddin

2 - Virat Kohli

2 - Shubman Gill

Gill has replicated Azharuddin's feat of slamming two centuries as captain in England in back-to-back matches. This was Gill's third consecutive Test hundred, including the one at Dharamsala last year.

Gill surpasses MS Dhoni for most centuries

Gill has surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni in most centuries in international cricket. The former India international has 15 tons to his name, while Gill hit his 16th at Edgbaston. The conditions and the situation weren’t always easy for him to get going, but the youngster was unfazed and frustrated the England bowling line-up. When wickets were falling on the other end, Gill provided stability in the middle.

Initially, he stitched an important partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who departed after 87 runs. Later on, Gill and Pant looked strong in the middle, but the latter departed for 23. Since then, Gill and Jadeja added ___ runs to end the day’s play. There were concerns regarding Jadeja’s batting, but the all-rounder managed to slam the critics and remained unbeaten for 39 runs.

India will hope to add at least 200 more to their first innings. The tailenders will have to contribute better, something they failed to do in the Headingley Test.

