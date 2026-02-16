Ravichandran Ashwin hilariously trolls Pakistan after embarrassing defeat to India in T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

India didn’t just beat Pakistan in Colombo but they outplayed them in every department. At the R Premadasa Stadium, on a surface that gripped and turned, India put up 174 after choosing to bat. It didn’t look massive on paper, but on that pitch, it was always going to take something special to chase it down.

Pakistan never found that something. Four wickets were gone inside the powerplay, and from there the innings felt like it was running on borrowed time. The ball held up, the spinners got purchase, and the scoreboard kept tightening the screws. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 114 in 18 overs, never really threatening to get close. Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin summed up the mismatch in his own style.

“174 runs on this pitch — they would have followed-on Pakistan. No, really. If we had scored 20 more runs, we could have followed them on here," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

It was said in jest, but it captured the mood. India read the conditions better, adapted quicker and stayed calmer. Pakistan, despite being based in Colombo for the tournament, looked a step behind on a track that demanded patience and clarity. By the end, it wasn’t just a win but felt like control from the first over to the last.

Must-win game for Pakistan

Pakistan now finds itself in a precarious position in Group A, sitting third ahead of its final group-stage match against Namibia on February 18. A loss could see them eliminated from the tournament, meaning adjustments and better execution will be critical if they hope to stay alive.

For India, the win reinforces their dominance in the T20 format and showcases their ability to exploit subcontinental conditions. While Pakistan’s campaign faces uncertainty, India can take confidence from a performance that combined strategic bowling with measured batting on a testing track.

