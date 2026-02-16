Not Ishan or Bumrah, 32-year-old star wins Impact Player of match medal in India's win over Pakistan

New Delhi:

India mauled Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as the Men in Blue displayed a brilliant performance both with the bat and then with the ball to beat the Pakistani side by 61 runs.

Ishan punished Pakistani bowlers

Ishan Kishan led the charge for India with the bat as he scored a jaw-dropping 77 from 40 balls on a surface that was tough to score on with the spinners getting huge help. The hard-hitting pocket dynamo put up a brilliant show with the bat as he punished each and every spinner to make them look silly.

His knock was laced with 10 fours and three sixes as he scored his runs at a strike rate of 192.50 at a surface where even a 120 strike rate was not easy to bat at. By the time he was dismissed in the ninth over, India had already gone too far ahead of Pakistan as they posted 175/7 in their 20 overs.

While Kishan led the charge with the bat, the bowlers complemented well as they hunted in a pack. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had effectively killed the game in the first two overs with three wickets falling. The Indian bowlers made Pakistani batters look clueless as they bowled the opposition out for just 114.

Shivam Dube gets Impact Player of Match award

After the match, the Indian team had its dressing room presentation, wherein the team showered praise on the players. Meanwhile, the team management handed star all-rounder Shivam Dube the Impact Player of the match medal. Dube scored a strong 27 from 17 balls as his cameo helped the Men in Blue post an over-par target in the end.

He was also busy on the field. While Dube did not get to bowl in the second innings, he took two catches too as India bossed the proceedings.