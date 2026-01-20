R Ashwin gives advice to veteran India all-rounder after latter's subpar form against New Zealand Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the performance of the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, and advised him to improve.

New Delhi:

The three-game ODI series between India and New Zealand came to an end with the Black Caps winning the second and third ODIs and clinching the series. There were several performances from the series that stood out, from Virat Kohli’s heroics to Daryl Mitchell’s knocks; there was plenty to talk about from the ODI leg of the series.

However, a worrying aspect for the Indian team from the series would be the form of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. It is worth noting that Jadeja, across the three ODIs, conceded runs at an economy of 6.13 as the Men in Blue succumbed to a loss.

Speaking of his form, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and talked about what Jadeja needs to change to get back to top form.

"I've seen over the last four to five years, he'll try a carrom ball in the nets but not bowl them in a match. He's extremely skillful, so if he doesn't perform well in two matches, he'll perform in the third. But to expand from that bandwidth is hard when you have played for so many years. It can come only if you play for fun like Virat Kohli is doing now,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin backed Jadeja to experiment more

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how Jadeja has the liberty to experiment more. He opined that the star all-rounder can stop worrying about the consequences and add more variations.

"My advice to him as a friend, and I've told this to him many times, 'What's the worst that can happen?' If you try something different and get hit, what will happen? You'll perform, fail, and be dropped; that's it. You'll be dropped anyway if you are stubborn and fail by trying the same thing. The same applies even if you try something different," said Ashwin.

