Michael Bracewell doubtful for India T20Is after sustaining calf injury

The ODI leg of the ongoing multi-format series between India and New Zealand came to an end. After the three ODIs, the Black Caps could be dealing with a major blow, as all-rounder Michael Bracewell’s participation in the T20I leg of the series is now doubtful.

It is worth noting that, according to NZC (New Zealand Cricket), Bracewell has picked up a minor calf strain during the third and final ODI of the series against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Interestingly, Bracewell led the Black Caps to a 1-2 series win against team India in the ODI leg of the series.

"Will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed,” a statement by the NZC said. Despite the injury, Bracewell has travelled with the rest of the squad to Nagpur, where the first T20I is slated to be played.

Kristian Clarke added to NZ’s squad for first three T20Is

Furthermore, 24-year-old bowler Kristian Clarke has been added to New Zealand’s squad for the first three T20Is of the upcoming series against India. Clarke performed brilliantly for his side in the three ODIs, taking seven wickets across the series. Speaking on his inclusion, head coach Rob Walter reflected on the squad compositions for the five T20Is.

"We've got a fair bit of player movement at the moment with some guys returning from injury for this series, others joining us immediately from franchise cricket and the rest coming off the India ODI series and Super Smash. We want to ensure we've got enough pace-bowling options for the first three games of this series and it's a great opportunity for Kristian to stay on with the group a little longer on his first tour of India,” Walter was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

