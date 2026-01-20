David Miller faces race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup after sustaining injury in SA20 clash Veteran South Africa batter David Miller injured himself during a SA20 clash, and with the injury, his plans for the T20 World Cup 2026 have been put into doubt. Paarl Royals head coach Trevos Penney provided an update on his injury as well.

In what could be a major blow for South Africa, veteran batter David Miller had to leave the field in game 30 of the ongoing SA20 season due to a suspected groin injury. The clash saw Joburg Super Kings taking on Paarl Royals in the tournament, and Miller had to leave the field in the 16th over.

It is worth noting that Miller sustained the injury while fielding for Royals in the game and did not come out to bat in the second innings of the clash. The full extent of Miller’s injury is currently unknown, and further information can be expected soon.

The star batter became the third South African to injure himself ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 after Donovan Ferreira and Tony de Zorzi. With the World Cup set to kick off on February 7, Miller’s injury could prove to be a big blow for the Proteas.

Paarl Royals head coach Trevor Penney reflects on Miller’s injury

Paarl Royals head coach Trevor Penney took centre after the game against Joburg Super Kings and provided an update on David Miller’s injury.

“We are not sure if he has tweaked his groin or if he is just stiff. He is in the ice bath and getting treatment. We did not want to risk him today as we could have potentially ripped it. Hopefully, he is gonna be fine for the game in Pretoria. We do not know yet, the physio was cautious. He is walking around and is fine,” Trevor Penney said in the post-match press conference.

Notably, Paarl Royals are scheduled to take on Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator of the tournament at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on January 22, and the side will hope to put in a good showing.

