Joburg Super Kings book SA20 playoffs ticket after convincing victory against Paarl Royals Joburg Super Kings put forth a brilliant showing against Paarl Royals in the ongoing SA20 2025-26, defeating the side in the clash, Super Kings booked their berth into the knockout stages of the tournament, eliminating Durban Super Giants.

SA20 franchise Joburg Super Kings booked their place in the tournament playoffs after a brilliant win against Paarl Royals, their win meant that while Super Kings will move through into the tournament, Durban Super Giants have been eliminated. The two sides locked horns at Boland Park, Paarl, on January 19, and the game saw Super Kings coming in to bat first.

The side opened its innings with Neil Timmers scoring 39 runs in 37 deliveries, with James Vince departing on a duck. Michael Pepper and Matthew de Villiers scored 27 runs each, with Leus du Plooy going unbeaten on a score of 54 runs in 27 deliveries as Super Kings posted a total of 166 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Paarl Royals, Waqar Salamkheil took two wickets. Waqar Salamkheil, Nqobani Mokoena, and Sikandar Raza took one wicket each as well. Aiming to chase down the target, Paarl Royals were bundled out for just 122 runs as Super Kings put forth a brilliant performance with the ball. Dan Lawrence was the highest run getter for Royals with 45 runs to his name.

Prenelan Subrayen was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Imran Tahir and Nandre Burger took two wickets, with Akeal Hosein and Wiaan Mulder striking once.

Super Kings set to face Royals once more in Eliminator clash

With their place in the SA20 playoffs secured, Joburg Super Kings will once again take on Paarl Royals in the knockout stages of the tournament. The two sides will take on each other in the Eliminator of the competition at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, on January 22.

While Super Kings will hope for a repeat of the recent clash, Paarl Royals will hope to improve severely in the upcoming clash. It is worth noting that the loser of the clash will be knocked out of the competition, with the winner moving forward.

