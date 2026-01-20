Brahim Diaz issues apology to fans after missed penalty in AFCON final Morocco's Brahim Diaz took to social media and issued an apology to his fans for missing the penalty against Senegal in the AFCON final. He also promised the fans that he would win their love back through his performances.

The AFCON 2025-26 final quickly became one of the most controversial football games of all time. Senegal took on Morocco in the summit clash of the tournament, and the clash saw Senegal walk out of the game after Morocco was awarded a penalty in the dying stages of the game.

After Senegal returned to the ground, Morocco’s Brahim Diaz stepped up to take the penalty. However, attempting a panenka, Diaz ended up missing the penalty, and subsequently, Senegal scored later on to clinch the title.

Left heartbroken, Diaz was booed out of the stadium by the fans as he was seen visibly emotional while coming onto collect his golden boot award. After the game, Diaz took to social media and issued a public apology to his fans as well.

"My soul aches. I dreamed of this title thanks to all the love you've given me, every message, every show of support that made me feel I wasn't alone. I fought with everything I had, with my heart above all else. Yesterday I failed, and I take full responsibility and apologise from the bottom of my heart,” Diaz captioned the post.

Diaz made a promise to his fans

Furthermore, after issuing the apology, Diaz also promised to win the love of his fans back through his performances. He also revealed that while it would be hard, he would try his best to recover from the final.

"It will be hard to recover, because this wound doesn't heal easily, but I will try. Not for myself, but for everyone who believed in me and for everyone who suffered with me. I will keep going until one day I can repay all this love and be a source of pride for my Moroccan people,” the post added.

