'Really happy': Smriti Mandhana opens up on her side's performance after record breaking start to WPL season Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru women skipper Smriti Mandhana came forward and talked about her side's performance against Gujarat Giants after they defeated them by 61 runs and registered their sixth straight win of the season.

New Delhi:

Game 12 of the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru women taking on Gujarat Giants. The two sides locked horns at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 19. The game saw RCB women register a brilliant win, defeating Gujarat by 61 runs.

It is worth noting that RCB came in to bat first and posted a total of 178 runs in the first innings of the game. Gautami Naik was the highest run-getter for her side with 73 runs to her name in 55 deliveries. In the second innings, RCB limited Gujarat to just 117 runs, registering a comfortable victory.

After the game, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana came forward and heaped praise on her side. She talked about the preparation that goes on behind the scenes after the side registered its sixth consecutive win in the tournament.

“One of it's kind for RCB (laughs). Again, it's not been really big on what's going to happen after 10 or 15 days. It's about doing the smaller things right, doing each day right, taking each match at a time and also having practice sessions. So everyone's put in a lot of hard work. Credit to our support staff as well. They've kept everyone really positive and happy, which is again a good atmosphere to be,” Mandhana said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

RCB set to take on DC next

Speaking of the schedule, Royal Challengers Bengaluru women will be taking on Delhi Capitals women. The two sides will take on each other at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 24. While RCB occupy the top spot in the standings, Delhi Capitals sit in last place.

Led by Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals have won one out of the four matches that they have played so far, and they would hope for significant improvement in the upcoming game.

