Quinton de Kock's international return marred with just one run and shocking Namibia defeat Quinton de Kock returned to the international cricket during the one-off T20I against Namibia after being away for more than a year. De Kock was dismissed cheaply in the clash, which the Proteas shockingly lost to Namibia.

Quinton de Kock's return to international cricket did not had the desired outcome as one would have thought as he fell cheaply on one in South Africa's one-off T20I against Namibia on Saturday, October 11.

De Kock, making a return after more than a year, was caught at backward square leg after he mishit a pull off Gerhard Erasmus in the first over of the clash after the Proteas opted to bat.

Moreover, de Kock's return to the South African colours became worse as the make-shift Proteas side was stunned by Namibia in their first international meeting at the newly-built Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia hosted its maiden international at first dedicated stadium.

Namibia have got its first dedicated and fully equipped cricket venue, which hosted its maiden international match on October 11. It was a sluggish outfield at the venue, with both teams finding it hard to unleash their strokes.

The Proteas were restricted to 134/8 after the Namibian side displayed discipline with the ball and the visitors found it hard to stitch partnerships. The hosts chased down the target on the final ball with four wickets in hand.

Wicketkeeper batter Zane Green hit the winning runs, a four over mid-wicket as he helped the team hunt down the target. Ruben Trumpelmann also went unbeaten on 11.

This was Namibia's fourth T20I win over a full-member nation following their victories over Zimbabwe, Ireland and Sri Lanka.

QDK made a return to international cricket after more than a year

De Kock has made a return to international cricket after a gap of more than a year. The wicketkeeper batter last played for the national side in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. He had officially retired from Tests and ODIs but not from T20Is. He has now reversed his ODI retirement and has also been picked in the ODI and T20I squads for the Pakistan tour, which gets underway on October 12 with a Test series first.