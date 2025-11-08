Quinton de Kock surpasses Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson to achieve major feat in third Pakistan ODI Veteran South Africa batter Quinton de Kock scored a half-century against Pakistan in the third ODI of the series. Doing so, he completed 7000 runs in ODI cricket, achieving a major milestone and breaking records.

Veteran South Africa batter Quinton de Kock continues to shatter records for his side, taking on Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the series. The two sides locked horns at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on November 8, and the game saw South Africa coming in to bat first.

Opening the innings for his side, De Kock went on to cross the 7000-run mark in ODI cricket, and he also became the second-fastest batter ever to achieve the milestone in the format.

It is worth noting that De Kock took a total of 158 ODI innings to score 7000 runs in the format, surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Notably, Williamson took a total of 159 ODI innings to cross 7000 runs, whereas Kohli took 161 innings to do so.

Only former Proteas legend Hashim Amla scored 7000 ODI runs faster than Quinton de Kock. Amla took a total of 150 ODI innings to achieve the milestone.

De Kock departs after a resilient half-century

Speaking of the ongoing clash between South Africa and Pakistan, the clash saw the Proteas coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Quinton de Kock scoring 39 runs and 52 runs, respectively.

De Kock performed brilliantly before he was dismissed on a score of 52 runs in 70 deliveries. However, after the star batter’s dismissal, the Proteas’ batting attack fell apart.

Tony de Zorzi added two runs on the board, Rubin Hermann was dismissed on one, and Donovan Ferreira scored seven runs as well. South Africa found themselves on a score of 123/7 after 31 overs and in desperate need of saving by their middle- and lower-order against Pakistan’s relentless bowling attack.

