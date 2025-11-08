Thierry Henry dismisses Barcelona's chances in Champions League after Club Brugge clash Former Barcelona and France legend Thierry Henry recently came forward and slammed FC Barcelona after the side failed to put in a good show, and register a win against Club Brugge in the ongoing Champions League.

New Delhi:

FC Barcelona, after enjoying a successful season last year under Hansi Flick, has failed to follow it up in the ongoing season. Plagued with injuries and negative results, Barcelona failed to improve their form in the ongoing Champions League as well.

It is worth noting that the side took on Club Brugge in the Champions League, and to everyone’s surprise, Barcelona failed to register a win, as the game drew 3-3. Many fans took centre stage and claimed that it was Hansi Flick’s tactics and the defensive high line that saw Barcelona draw the game.

Speaking on the same, former French footballer Thierry Henry came forward and slammed the tactics and gave a harsh review of the side and their chances in the tournament.

“The coordination (in defence) is so bad. You can’t win the Champions League like this, it’s very difficult. It’s this game (against Club Brugge), it’s against Paris Saint-Germain, last year it was against Benfica, then it was the Clasico, then it was Inter,” Henry told CBS Sport.

“As we all know, I played for Arsenal, I played for Juve, I won a lot of stuff at Barcelona, for me to say that… it pains me to say that because I don’t want to talk about my old club like that. But you have to call a spade a spade. You can’t carry on defending like this. Every time hoping to score three or four, to be the team, not now, not in the modern era of football, you can’t defend like that,” he added.

Henry had already warned Barcelona

It is interesting to note that Henry had already pointed out the issue with the defensive high line of FC Barcelona and how it could spell trouble for the side in the future.

“You can not play in the Champions League with that high line. I’m sorry. When you play against good teams you are going to get exposed. And that’s exactly what happened. Any well timed run you go though on goal, every single time. They don’t want to change it, and I understand sometime coaches can be stubborn, but it can be costly in big games,” Henry said in October.

Also Read: