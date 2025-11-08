BCCI and PCB to amicably settle Asia Cup trophy issue, Devajit Saikia confirms India are yet to receive their Asia Cup 2025 trophy despite having won the continental tournament more than a month back. However, the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has stated that both sides have resolved to settle the issue amicably.

New Delhi:

The ice over the Asia Cup trophy issue seems to have broken now, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi have agreed to settle the issue amicably, secretary Devajit Saikia told the news agency PTI.

"BCCI and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi have resolved to settle Asia Cup trophy row amicably," Saikia told PTI. "I was a part of both the informal and formal meetings of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present.

"During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on the agenda, but ICC facilitated a meeting between me and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official," Saikia added.

"It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meeting," he added, assuring that a solution will be worked out soon.

India yet to get their trophy; Saikia says options will be explored

India have not received their Asia Cup trophy despite having won the tournament more than a month back by beating Pakistan in the final. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team had denied taking the silverware from Naqvi, the Asia Cricket Council chief who is also Pakistan's interior minister.

An official had taken the trophy with him, and it was kept at an ACC office in Dubai. Naqvi had instructed the officials not to move the trophy without his permission. However, the deadlock is seemingly coming to an end or at least has been loosened up for further negotiations. Saikia confirmed that the two parties will now work to get the issue resolved.

"Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now, so various options will be worked out. There will be options from the other side as well, and we will also give options on how to settle this issue and come to an amicable solution," Saikia said.

Saikia says 'senior ICC official involved'; hopeful of resolution without interference

Meanwhile, the BCCI secretary also stated that a senior ICC official is involved in the matter, but hopes the solution will arrive without the need for some drastic steps. "Although a senior ICC official is involved in this process of discussion and negotiation, I am sure that before any drastic steps are taken by the ICC or anyone else, the issue will be resolved. Both sides are very positive and are willing to settle the matter at the earliest possible time," Saikia said.