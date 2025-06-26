Prithvi Shaw reveals falling in with bad audience, reflects on getting distracted from cricket India batter Prithvi Shaw recently came forward and talked about how he got distracted from cricket after falling in with some bad friends. He reflected on his journey and also talked about how he is trying to improve.

New Delhi:

India batter Prithvi Shaw, once deemed to be the next best thing in Indian cricket, came through to the big leagues after stellar performances. However, shortly after gaining prominence in world cricket, now 25 years old, Shaw found himself going unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Now out of favour with team India and in franchise cricket, Shaw recently came forward and revealed where it all went wrong for him. The star batter revealed that he fell into some bad company that saw him getting distracted from cricket.

"Only I know what has happened. I have made many wrong decisions in my life. I feel I started giving less time to cricket. Earlier, I used to bat in the nets for three to four hours, and half of my day used to be spent on the ground till 2023. After that, I started considering things that were not that important. I made some wrong friends who started taking me here and there. I got distracted during that time,” Shaw told News24 in an interview.

Shaw talked about realising his mistake and cutting ties with his friends

Furthermore, Prithvi Shaw talked about how soon after realising his mistake, he was quick to cut off the bad company, and also revealed that he does not prefer going out anymore.

"I have left everything, like friendships and a lot of stuff, aside. I don't even like going out at all these days. The paparazzi are also there. Even if you go to a normal restaurant, they are present. The perspective about me now is that I am always out. But they don't know that it could be a family dinner, or if I am out for bowling,” Shaw said.

There have been reports that Shaw is looking to take another chance on his career. The batter is set to make a move from Mumbai to a different state team in the domestic circuit, he has reportedly been issued an NOC for the same by the MCA as well.