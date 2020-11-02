Prithvi Shaw has to open for India in Tests in Australia: Aakash Chopra

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Prithvi Shaw

Former Indian cricketer and presently an analyst, Aakash Chopra wants young Prithvi Shaw to open for India in the impending Test series in Australia which begins next month.

With Rohit Sharma's fitness still being monitored, BCCI's selection committee dropped him from all the three-squads for the tour of Australia, and added KL Rahul to the list as his replacement. This leaves the Indian management with four openers for the Test series - Shaw, Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill.

Prithvi had opened for India in the two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year where he scored 98 runs with one half-century score. Overall, he has played four Tests for India, scoring 335 runs with one century and two fifties.

However, Prithvi is presently having his worst IPL seasons ever, averaging just 19 this season with one half-century score and two ducks. Aakash is hoping that he finds his form in time to make it to the lineup.

"Prithvi has to open for India in Tests in Australia. First match is under lights with the pink ball. I know IPL is not tests. Different formats and all. But it’s still bat vs ball. I really hope and pray that he finds form...... "

The tour begins on November 27 with the ODI series. The Test series begins with the D/N Test on December 17 before the Boxing Day Test on December 26. Sydney will host the New Year's Test, starting January 7 and the final tie will be held at the Gabba from January 15.

