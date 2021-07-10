Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ENGLANDCRICKET PM Modi applauds Harleen Deol on her stunning catch during T20I against England

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded India women's cricketer Harleen Deol after she took an incredible catch during the first T20I against England on Friday.

Deol's stunning catch has become a rage on social media, with cricketers around the world -- both former and current, as well as public figures from different fraternities applauding the 23-year-old on her athleticism near the boundary line.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took to his official Twitter account to share PM Modi's praise for Deol. The Prime Minister wrote, "Phenomenal! Well done @deol.harleen304" on his Instagram story.

BJP's cabinet minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called Deol's effort "one of the best fielding moments ever!"

Meanwhile, the Indian women's T20I team captain Harmanpreet Kaur credited fielding coach Abhay Sharma for the improvement in the side's performance o the field.

"Abhay sir has been with us for quite sometime, his little awareness makes you a better player. That is being reflected in our fielding," Kaur said.

"Earlier also, we used to make a lot of effort but the little adjustments that he has done with our fielding, the individual sessions that he has taken with the players that has helped.

"The most important point was he judged every player where can do better fielding, so we are getting the results day by day from the effort that we have put in, which is a great positive."