Pat Cummins achieves massive feat, joins Imran Khan in unique list with stellar show against England Star Australia skipper Pat Cummins, taking two quick wickets in the early stages of day 4 against England, went on to join former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan in an elite list. Becoming only the second Test skipper to take 150+ wickets.

Adelaide:

Australia got off to a good start in the second innings of the ongoing third Test of the Ashes 2025-26. Posting a target of 435 runs for England to chase down in Adelaide, the hosts saw skipper Pat Cummins propel his side to a brilliant start, taking the first two wickets of the run chase.

Doing so, Cummins went on to join legendary former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan in the list of Test captains to take 150+ Test wickets. Cummins became only the second Test captain to achieve the massive feat, establishing himself as one of the best in the business once again.

It is worth noting that Cummins kicked off the run chase with a brilliant showing, dismissing both Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope, kicking off the second innings in the most exceptional way for the Aussies, as they look to defend their mammoth target, hoping to clinch the Ashes series.

Crawley-Root instills hope in England

Speaking of the game, after the first two wickets of the second innings, England saw the duo of Zak Crawley and Joe Root stand tall at the crease. The two batters built a solid partnership by tea, hoping to take their side across the finish line, keeping the series alive.

Australia looked to take quick wickets after Duckett and Pope were sent packing. However, Crawley and Root built a solid partnership, taking the innings to a score of 108-2 by the 28th over.

As the day continues, it could be interesting to see how Australia tackles the new problem ahead of them and how the duo of Crawley and Root looks to take the game away from the Aussies. However, doing so would be a huge ask, considering the form that England has been in.

Also Read: