India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement Live telecast: When and where to watch on TV and streaming? With the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) all set to announce India's squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming and broadcasting details of the squad announcement press conference.

The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament is all set to kick off on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. With the tournament approaching, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will be announcing its squad for the competition on December 20.

Team India will be looking to become the very first team to retain the T20 World Cup, and it could be interesting to see what their squad looks like for the World Cup.

It is worth noting that it is quite likely that barely any changes will be made from the T20 squad that took on South Africa. One of the biggest concerns ahead of the squad would be the inclusion of star batter Shubman Gill, considering his form as of late in the shortest format of the game.

Furthermore, much discussion could be held over the form of skipper Suryakumar Yadav as well, as he has been unable to perform at his best for quite some time now.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement broadcasting details:

It is worth noting that the BCCI will be announcing India’s squad for the T20 World Cup on December 20. The press conference will be led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Notably, the conference will be held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai at 1:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the live broadcast of the press conference on the Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar streaming the press conference live as well.

India Likely Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

