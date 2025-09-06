Pakistan women’s team pulls out of ODI World Cup opening ceremony in Guwahati, claims report According to a recent report, Pakistan women's team will not be travelling to India for the upcoming ODI Women's World Cup opening ceremony that is slated to be held in Guwahati on September 30 before the tournament opener.

Guwahati:

In a major development, the Pakistan women’s team has reportedly pulled out of the ODI World Cup ceremony in India on September 30. In a report by the ANI via Geo Super, the Pakistan women’s team made the decision not to attend the ceremony that will be held in Guwahati.

Notably, a grand opening ceremony for the tournament is scheduled to take place before the first game of the tournament between India and Sri Lanka. The two sides will lock horns at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, with the opening ceremony scheduled before the game.

According to the report, neither Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana nor any other representative from Pakistan cricket will be attending the ceremony. The political tensions between India and Pakistan have been speculated as the biggest reason for the Women in Green pulling out of the opening ceremony.

In February 2025, Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy 2025 but due to the BCCI’s refusal to travel to the country, India played their matches at a neutral venue. Similarly, Pakistan women will be playing their ODI World Cup matches at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan to kick off World Cup campaign against Bangladesh

Speaking of the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup, Pakistan women will kick off their campaign by taking on Bangladesh women. The two sides will face off in the third game of the tournament on October 2.

The side will hope to put their best foot forward and put in a good showing and get off to a good start to the marquee event. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will take place in Colombo as well, with the arch rivals meeting on October 5. India women, after kicking off the tournament will aim to keep up their momentum and register consistent victories

