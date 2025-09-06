Which teams have won T20 Asia Cup so far? Check details ahead of 2025 edition With the Asia Cup 2025 all set to kick off on September 9, with some of the best sides in the continent taking on each other for a shot at the title, let us have a look at the previous winners of the T20 format Asia Cup.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the latest edition of the Asia Cup. The best teams from the continent will compete for the marquee title, and it is worth noting that the tournament will be played in the T20I format and is scheduled to kick off on September 9.

Interestingly, this is only the third time that the Asia Cup is being held in the T20I format. The last two occasions were back in 2016 and 2022. The 2016 edition of the Asia Cup was held in Bangladesh, whereas the 2022 edition was hosted by the UAE.

With the competition being held in the shortest format of the game, let us have a look at which sides have won the Asia Cup T20 so far. Notably, the 2016 Asia Cup saw the Indian team put in some stellar performances throughout the competition.

Under the leadership of former India skipper MS Dhoni, India performed brilliantly. The side defeated Bangladesh in their first game, made quick work of Pakistan, and registered wins against Sri Lanka and the UAE before they took on Bangladesh in the final of the tournament. Conceding 120 runs in the first innings, India won the Asia Cup 2016 final by eight wickets as Shikhar Dhawan won the Player of the Match award for his 60-run knock in the final.

Who emerged victorious in Asia Cup 2022?

The last time the Asia Cup was held in the T20I format was back in 2022, and it was Sri Lanka who emerged victorious in the tournament after a series of exceptional performances from the side.

Defeating India in the Super Four clash, Sri Lanka took on Pakistan in the final of the tournament, where, after posting a total of 170 runs in the first innings, they limited the Men in Green to 147, winning the game by 23 runs.

