Jannik Sinner defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime, sets up thrilling US Open final clash with Carlos Alcaraz Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner put in an exceptional performance against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-final of the US Open 2025, he will taking on second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash of the tournament.

New York:

The stage is set for the men’s singles final of the US Open 2025. In yet another clash, the second seed, Carlos Alcaraz, will be taking on world number Jannik Sinner in the summit clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7. It is worth noting that Sinner took on Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second semi-final of the tournament.

The Italian picked up right where he left off, winning the first set 6-1. However, he dropped the second set 3-6 but managed to make a comeback as he won the third and fourth sets 6-3 and 6-4 to reach his fourth Grand Slam final of the year. He only became the fourth player in history to reach all four Grand Slam finals in a single year.

Notably, Aliassime was only the second man to win a set against Sinner in the US Open 2025 so far. He did put up a good fight against the 24-year-old, but Sinner’s consistent play proved to be too much to handle for the Canadian in the end.

With the berth in the final secured, it is worth noting that Alcaraz and Sinner will be locking horns in their third Grand Slam final of 2025. The two faced off in the 2025 French Open final, where Alcaraz emerged victorious. Furthermore, the Wimbledon 2025 final saw Sinner emerge victorious, and it could be interesting to see who takes the cake in the final Grand Slam final of the season.

Sinner reflects on his performance against Aliassime

After the game, Jannik Sinner took centre stage and talked about how good it feels to reach yet another Grand Slam final. He heaped praise on Aliassime for the performance that he put in as well.

“[It’s been an] amazing season, obviously, Grand Slams are the most important tournaments we have throughout the year, and finding myself again in another final this year, especially the last one of the season, with an amazing crowd, doesn't matter when you play. It doesn't get any better,” Sinner said after the game.

