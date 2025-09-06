Carlos Alcaraz breezes past Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach US Open 2025 final Second seed Carlos Alcaraz put in an excellent performance against Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2025 semi-final, defeating the Serbian legend in straight sets, Alcaraz booked his berth in the final of the competition.

New York:

Spanish tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz has continued his red-hot form in the ongoing US Open 2025 as he made it to the summit clash of the competition once more. 2nd seed Alcaraz faced off against 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the US Open 2025 and managed to defeat the Serbian legend in straight sets.

One of the most anticipated games of the season, Djokovic and Alcaraz locked horns at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 6, and Alcaraz managed to make quick work of Djokovic, defeating him 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the US Open 2025 final.

It is interesting to note that Djokovic had won his last two matches against Alcaraz. A brilliant run in the US Open comes to an end for the 38-year-old as he was trumped by a future Hall of Famer of the sport. Notably, Alcaraz will take on either top seed Jannik Sinner or Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the summit clash of the US Open 2025.

Novak Djokovic talks about his loss against Alcaraz

After the game, Novak Djokovic took centre stage and opined that both Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on another level currently. It is worth noting that in the last three out of the four Grand Slams, Djokovic was eliminated by either Sinner or Djokovic. The veteran admitted that he ran out of gas after the second set as Alcaraz dispatched him in the third.

“I think you're right. You know, I lost three out of four slams in semis against these guys, so they're just too good, you know, playing on a really high level. Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that I was gassed out, and he kept going,” Djokovic said in the post-match press conference.

