Pakistan vs South Africa Test series: PAK vs SA head-to-head stats, venue records and all you need to know Pakistan and South Africa will be up against each other in a short two-match Test series to kick off their respective campaigns in the new WTC cycle. South Africa will now have expectations, being the Test champions, while Pakistan will be keen to build on their recent success at home.

Lahore:

Pakistan will take on South Africa in a two-match Test series, starting Sunday, October 12, in Lahore. The Sunday Test will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams. Looking at the fixtures, Pakistan might have the best chance to make it to the final in the WTC, while South Africa will have to back up the Test championship title with consistent performances in the new cycle. Sub-continent necessarily hasn't been a good friend to the SENA countries but South Africa will take some confidence for the Bangladesh series last year.

Head-to-Head stats in Pakistan vs South Africa Tests

This will be the 31st Test match between Pakistan and South Africa, with the Proteas winning 17 of the previous 30, while the Asian side has won just six. In Pakistan, this will be just the fifth Test series between the two nations and both teams have won two each. South Africa won the first-ever Test series in and against Pakistan in 1997, winning it 1-0, while losing it in 2003. However, the Proteas came back to win it again in 2007, which was the last time South Africa won a Test in Pakistan.

Since then, there was just one more Test assignment in Pakistan, while a couple of them took place in the UAE. Pakistan clean-swept the previous assignment back in 2021 and hence, South Africa, now the world champions, will be gunning for some revenge and they might not have found a better timing to face the Asian side in their home conditions, when they are seeking relevance in the format.

Venue record

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will be hosting a first Test in three years, since the Australia series back in 2022. South Africa have played just two Test matches at the venue and are yet to win even once. The Proteas lost in Lahore on the 2003 tour, while drawing the game in 2007. On the other hand, Pakistan last won a Test match at the venue in 2006.

Pakistan identified spin being a potent threat and a medium to have the opposition teams fall prey to, last year, and consistency in selection and performances will be on their agenda, starting Sunday in Lahore. South Africa will start as favourites, being the Test champions but Pakistan will test them a little more and these two matches will be a litmus test for the Proteas ahead of the India series next month.