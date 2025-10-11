'Both teams scoring 600 runs won't benefit anyone': Pakistan captain on having turning tracks for home Tests Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood reiterated that the hosts need to have a home advantage, and the flat tracks weren't helping anyone, with the runs being scored without any result. Pakistan and South Africa will begin their campaign in the new WTC cycle with the two-match series on Sunday.

Lahore:

Pakistan captain Shan Masood confirmed on Saturday, October 11 that the side will continue to dish out turning tracks in home Tests, after learning the tough way against England the last time around. Addressing the pre-match presser, Masood said that Pakistan identified having spinning tracks as the best way to produce results at home and the positive one and hence, will continue with the same against South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand - the three teams they play against in the new WTC cycle.

"First and foremost, I think, the team's target is to take 20 wickets. I am again saying that there are different ways of winning games of cricket. I don't think anyone will benefit from having a flat track, with both teams scoring 600-600 runs and the match ends in a draw. So, to win games, you sometimes have to sacrifice runs and you have to create certain conditions and situations in which you can pick those 20 wickets," Masood said at the presser in Lahore.

Masood was clear with the messaging to the batters that it isn't necessary that the batters score big and that they would be reprimanded later on if they don't, as they have chosen to go with tracks where batting necessarily won't be the easiest and hence, the team is looking at contributions and impact more than anything, when asked about the form of batters like Babar Azam and Salman Agha.

"The clear message to the batters is, we want contributions and performances according to the conditions and the match situation and that could be a good 30, or a 50 or someone going on to score a hundred," he added.

Masood further mentioned that it was a decision taken last year during the England series to force the incoming teams to play on slow and dry spinning tracks and then evaluate if that was the right call, which it has been and make sure that can get as many positive results at home by doing that - a formula for the teams that have qualified for the WTC final and have won the mace.

"The objective is simple - take advantage of the home conditions. All the successful teams in the World Test Championship have made home conditions their fortress. So, for us, in three series at home, it is apparent that we prepare those conditions where we can win and really dominate at home, given that we will be used to our conditions more than the opposition, so that when we go on the road, we don't have too many to win away from home," he further said.

South Africa beat Bangladesh 2-0 on those slow and low tracks with Aiden Markram at the helm, and the series ended up being crucial in the Proteas' qualification for the final. South Africa won't be an easy opposition to tame on turning tracks and hence, it promises to be a good series with both side beginning their respective campaigns in the new WTC cycle.