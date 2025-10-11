Pakistan vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch PAK vs SA Test series on TV and streaming in India? Pakistan will be up against South Africa in a two-match Test series, which marks the commencement of the respective campaigns for both teams in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. South Africa are the Test champions and will be keen to begin the new cycle on a winning note.

Lahore:

Pakistan will lock horns with South Africa in a second Test series in the same year, this time at home and as part of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. South Africa are now the reigning Test champions, but will be without a few key players, including the regular skipper, Temba Bavuma, and lead spinner, Keshav Maharaj, for the first Test. Ahead of the big series against India, the two games in Pakistan will be key for the South African batters to get used to playing on slow and turning tracks, while Pakistan just look to play better at home.

Pakistan found a formula last year to get results at home, like India, to force the opposition to surrender against spin and a lot of spin on dry, tiring wickets. Pakistan have awarded the domestic performances and will hope that they can count on them to begin the new cycle on a positive note.

When and where to watch the PAK vs SA Test series on TV and OTT in India?

The two-match Test series between Pakistan vs South Africa, starting at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, will kick off on Sunday, October 12 at 10:30 AM IST, followed by the second one in Rawalpindi from October 20. Unfortunately, the Pakistan vs South Africa Test series won't have a live telecast in India or a stream. Fancode is the official streaming partner for matches in Pakistan in India, but the streamer might likely have taken the call after the events of April-May between the two nations.

Tapmad and Tamasha will stream the matches live in Pakistan and can be watched in India through a VPN.

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne