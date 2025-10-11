Shubman Gill surpasses Sachin Tendukar, Sourav Ganguly, becomes third fastest Indian skipper to major feat Shubman Gill smashed his 10th Test century during the second match against West Indies in Delhi. Gill surpassed Sachin Tendukar and Sourav Ganguly in a major record list with his ton.

New Delhi:

India captain Shubman Gill continued his Midas touch as the star batter slammed yet another century as skipper in the Test format. Gill, who missed out on a ton in the first Test in Ahmedabad, ensured he did not miss out on a big knock in Delhi.

The star batter smashed an unbeaten 129 from 196 balls as the hosts continued dominating the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Gill hit his 10th Test hundred and fifth as captain as he shattered multiple records.

The 26-year-old went past legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in a special captaincy list. Gill crossed the mark of 1000 runs as captain in international cricket for India with his 129-run knock. He has scored 933 runs in Tests as skipper and 170 in the T20I format to total 1103 runs as captain.

Gill took only 17 innings to get to the mark and has now become the third-fastest Indian captain to get to 1000 runs as skipper. Only Virat Kohli (15), Sunil Gavaskar (15) and Mohammad Azharuddin (16) are faster than him.

Fastest Indian Captain to score 1,000 International runs by innings:

15 - Virat Kohli

15 - Sunil Gavaskar

16 - Mohammad Azharuddin

17* - Shubman Gill

20 - Rohit Sharma

22 - Sourav Ganguly

27 - Sachin Tendulkar

Meanwhile, Gill also went past Rohit Sharma to have most centuries by an Indian player in the history of the World Test Championship. This was Gill's 10th Test ton in the WTC, while Rohit had nine such scores.

Most centuries for India in WTC history:

1 - Shubman Gill: 10

2 - Rohit Sharma: 9

3 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: 7

4 - KL Rahul: 6

5 - Rishabh Pant: 6

This was Gill's fifth Test ton as captain and all of them have come in 2025 as he led India first during the England Test series. The five tons made by him are the joint most by an Indian captain in a calendar year, alongside Virat Kohli, who had done it twice.

Most centuries as Test captain for India in a year