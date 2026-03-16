Pakistan lodges official complaint against Bangladesh over controversial review in third ODI

Mirpur:

Bangladesh registered an emphatic victory over Pakistan in the third ODI, clinching the series between the two sides. The two sides locked horns at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, and while Bangladesh managed to register a win, the clash saw another controversial moment grab the headlines instead.

It is worth noting that Pakistan Cricket is looking to lodge an official complaint against Bangladesh Cricket over a controversial review call on the penultimate ball of the third ODI. According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan Cricket has lodged a complaint on the basis that Bangladesh took the review after a replay of the delivery flashed up on the big screen.

Interestingly, Pakistan needed 12 runs in the last two deliveries of the game. Shaheen Afridi faced Rishad Hossain’s delivery that spun down the leg side. The umpire called it 'wide' as it went down leg. However, after some discussion, Bangladesh decided to review the delivery for an LBW.

The protocol states that a decision about the review must be made before any replays are visible to players to prevent them from influencing the decision to review. However, Pakistan alleged that the review was not valid as the ball was given a wide, and the replay on the big screen gave Bangladesh enough information that it might have snuck off the bat.

Bangladesh registered an 11-run victory after the controversy

It is worth noting that Afridi was aggravated after the review went to Hawk-Eye, with a spike at the moment the ball passed the bottom of his bat, suggesting that there was a snick and it could not be a wide. Bangladesh ultimately lost the review, but the match was called off.

Pakistan then needed 12 runs off the last delivery, and Bangladesh managed to register an 11-run victory, defeating Pakistan in the third ODI and clinching the series in the process as well.

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