Ish Sodhi ruled out remainder of South Africa series with broken thumb

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

With New Zealand and South Africa kicking off their five-game T20I series, and the Proteas registering a comfortable win on foreign soil, the Black Caps have been hit with yet another roadblock as star spinner Ish Sodhi has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series with a broken thumb.

It is worth noting that Sodhi injured himself after he was struck while bowling at training ahead of the opening match in Mount Maunganui, and after scans revealed a broken thumb, the star man will require at least four weeks of rehab before he can make his comeback.

Interestingly, Lockie Ferguson will be joining the Black Caps’ squad for the 2nd and 3rd T20I, which sees the side opt against announcing the replacements. The hosts are backing the duo of Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie to be the spinners for the side.

"Ish is very passionate about playing for New Zealand and we know he was looking forward to turning out in front of home fans after the World Cup campaign. He is hugely experienced in the T20 format and so will be a big miss for the remainder of the series,” head coach Rob Walter was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We're confident with Lockie coming in, as well as Mitch and Cole, that we have appropriate cover for the next two matches, before the squad transitions for the last two matches,” he added.

South Africa made quick work of New Zealand in the first T20I

Speaking of the game between South Africa and New Zealand, the two sides locked horns at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the first T20I, and the game saw the Black Caps coming in to bat first. The side was immediately put under pressure by the Proteas, and on their home turf, New Zealand were bundled out for just 91 runs in the first innings.

As for the run chase, South Africa made quick work of the hosts. Losing just three wickets in the process, the Proteas chased down the target in 16.4 overs and won the game by seven wickets.

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