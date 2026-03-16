'Great opportunity for us': Shubman Gill lays out India's 'ultimate' 2027 ODI World Cup goal

New Delhi:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) annual awards saw the board felicitate a plethora of players for their contributions to Indian cricket. From Smriti Mandhana being named the women’s cricketer of the year to both the World Cup-winning sides being honoured at the ceremony, the Indian men’s team’s ODI and Test captain, Shubman Gill, came forward and laid out the Men in Blue’s ODI World Cup goal.

It is interesting to note that after their heartbreak in the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian team will have their sights set on the 2027 ODI World Cup that is slated to be held in South Africa.

Speaking on the same, Gill revealed that the ODI World Cup is the ultimate goal for the Indian team, and he revealed that winning the tournament is something that is constantly in his mind.

"Definitely, it does. That is the ultimate goal. We felt like we were so close last time when we were here in [the final] in India. To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, it's going to be a great opportunity for us,” Gil said on Star Sports during the awards.

"Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal. So obviously, that is something that sometimes runs in my mind,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav weighed in on the ODI World Cup 2023 final

Furthermore, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about one game from his career that he would like to replay, and he was quick to pick the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

"Definitely, 2023 World Cup final at Ahmedabad. [I would] love to replay that and win it. I think we just needed that one spark, or one step, which we actually crossed in 2024, and post that, 2025 Champions Trophy, then [the] women's team winning that ODI World Cup back in 2025, and then [men winning in] 2026," he said.

Also Read: