'Their net run rate was not that good': Suresh Raina reflects on KKR's batting order ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The marquee tournament is all set to kick off on March 28, and ahead of the new season, former India cricketer Suresh Rain came forward and gave his take on the potential batting order that three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders could play with in the season.

Raina urged KKR to promote star batter Rinku Singh up the order as the middle order struggled to deliver for the side last season, according to the former India batter.

"Last season, their net run rate was not that good. Ajinkya Rahane batted well, but the middle order did not click. The three Rs - Russell, Ramandeep and Rinku, they were all coming in at 7,8,9. Rinku will have to bat higher. He can come in at No. 4 because he is not a slogger. He is a proper batsman. He has won matches for them, so he can play the long innings. [Ankrish] Raghuvanshi is in good form,” Raina told Star Sports.

Sanjay Bangar opined on KKR’s batting attack as well

Sanjay Bangar opined on KKR’s batting attack as Furthermore, in the same discussion, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar talked about Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting attack as well. He talked about the top order, stating that veteran all-rounder Sunil Narine will have to bat as the opener for the three-time champions if they want any chance at succeeding.

"No matter how much you evaluate, Sunil Narine will have to bat at the top will Rahane. You can bat Cameron Green at No. 3. So in this way, they can manage the top order. Then in the lower order, you have Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell and Ramandeep,” Bangar said.

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