Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skips post-match presentation after embarrassing defeat to India in Asia Cup India made light work of Pakistan in the high-octane Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they registered a huge seven-wicket win. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation after the humiliating loss.

New Delhi:

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation after his team suffered a humiliating defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Men in Green were restricted to just 127 in their first innings and were no match for the Men in Blue in the high-octane clash.

The Indian bowlers set the win up with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel doing a great job, while Suryakumar Yadav played a captain's knock on his birthday as he led the Indian team to a huge seven-wicket win in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation after the embarrassing loss as he didn't show up for the traditional captains' reaction with the broadcasters. Kuldeep Yadav was given the Man of the Match Award for his 3/18 in four overs. He earned back-to-back Awards after also being adjudged for the UAE game.

While Kuldeep and Suryakumar had a chat with the broadcasters after the game, Salman didn't turn up to chat with them. Meanwhile, Suryakumar dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces, following the recent conflict between the two nations. "Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," Surya said at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep also spoke about his plans for the clash. "Simple. Just execute the plans. Just see who is batting and react accordingly. I had my plans and executed them. The first ball is always a wicket-taking ball; you have to go with that mindset and execute that wicket-taking ball. Batter may be set, but he's facing me for the first time. Still feel I really need to work on my bowling. Sometimes I feel I use too many variations," he said after the win.

ALSO READ