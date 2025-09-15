How can Pakistan get knocked out of Asia Cup after embarrassing loss to India? Pakistan lost to India by seven wickets in their second match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. It was a one-sided affair right from ball one as Pakistan struggled right through. The road to the Super Four round has become complicated as they can now get knocked out of Asia Cup. Here are scenarios:

Dubai:

India handed an embarrassing defeat to Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai as they chased down 128 runs with 25 balls and five wickets in hand. This loss has certainly hurt Pakistan's net run-rate and they will be under huge pressure to perform well in their final league stage game against the UAE. Pakistan are currently in the second place in the Group B points table with a win and a loss each after two matches. They can literally get knocked out of the Asia Cup now and not qualify for the Super Four round. Here are the scenarios:

Pakistan's last league game is against the UAE on Wednesday (September 17) and they will have to win that clash to qualify for the Super Four round. The UAE have a great chance now to make it to the next stage for the first time as they will face Oman on Monday (September 15). If they beat Oman, then the Pakistan vs UAE clash will become a knockout encounter. Pakistan will have to beat the UAE at any cost to make it to the next round.

Here's how Pakistan get knocked out of Asia Cup 2025:

1) UAE win both their matches against Oman and Pakistan: In this case, UAE finish second in the points table with two wins, ahead of Pakistan.

2) Oman beat UAE and UAE beat Pakistan: In this case, Oman, UAE and Pakistan will finish on two points and the net run-rate will come into play.

UAE troubled Pakistan in recent tri-series

Pakistan are no strangers to being at the receiving end of upsets as they have lost to the USA and Zimbabwe before in multilateral events. Moreover, the UAE troubled Pakistan multiple times in the tri-series that was played before the Asia Cup. Even though Pakistan won both matches against them, one can never take teams like UAE lightly who can stun big teams on their day.

Also Read