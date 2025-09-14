Indian players refuse to shake hands with Pakistan cricketers after thrashing arch-rivals in Dubai Suryakumar Yadav guided India's run chase against Pakistan as the Men in Blue thrashed them in their Asia Cup 2025 clash. The Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players after winning the high-octane clash.

New Delhi:

India thrashed Pakistan in the high-octane clash between the two rivals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India chased down the meagre target of 128 with seven wickets in hand as Suryakumar Yadav led the charge with his unbeaten 47-run knock.

Meanwhile, the Indian players avoided a handshake with Pakistan cricketers after their huge seven-wicket win against the Men in Green in Dubai. Surya had not shaken hands with Pakistan captain Salman Agha Ali at the toss either.

Suryakumar finished things off with style as he smacked the left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem for a six over cow corner to take India over the line with comfort. The Men in Blue won the match with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare as Pakistan seemed no match for India.

Right after the six, Surya and Dube briskly went back to the dressing room with no handshakes with the Pakistan players, who did their post-game handshakes with themselves. The Indian batters climbed the stairs and met their own players waiting for high-fives to celebrate the huge win.

Talking about the match, India restricted Pakistan to just 127 despite Shaheen Shah Afridi putting on some late fireworks with his 33-run knock from 16 balls. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel starred with the bat as the Indian bowlers didn't give much room to the Pakistan batters and kept scalping wickets in the powerplay and in the middle phase too.

The batters put up a strong performance in the chase as the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar, and Tilak Varma put up strong performances with the bat. Suryakumar hit his only six on what turned out to be the final ball of the innings in his stroke-filled knock of 47 from 37 balls, laced with five fours and a six.

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan's Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed